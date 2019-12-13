Council of the Republic holds meeting of heads of educational institutions

The meeting was held in the format of an online conference. Jointly with the head of the upper house of the Parliament Natalya Kochanoa, directors of schools and gymnasiums discussed the issues of interaction between teachers and parents, updating the material and technical base of schools, information security. It is planned that in Belarus they will create a single educational platform for schoolchildren. Residents of the high-tech park will be involved in the development of the resource. Marina Ilyina, director of gymnasium No. 10 in Minsk, member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: “Today we talked about the need for a platform, which would organize all resources together and make it possible for some children to receive education remotely from home, especially to those children who are not able to go to school. Today, those materials are collected from leading teachers, from methodological teachers who are developed today. And I believe that this will be a very worthy platform where you can receive a quality education remotely." Such meetings are regularly held by the association of heads of educational institutions. According to experts, this form of communication is the most effective method to solve the most pressing issues.