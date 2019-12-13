PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Council of Ministers of Belarus considers finishing field work as soon as practicable

Ensuring food security is very important today. The number one task now is to complete the sowing of winter crops. The issue should be completely closed by the end of next week. This was announced today at a government meeting. The pace of sowing is lagging behind last year by 18% so far. Gomel and Vitebsk regions are the outsiders.

As for the other crops, almost half of potato fields and 14% of sugar beet areas have already been harvested. Millers process 4,200 tons daily. There is also only 10% of the flax crops left in the fields.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All