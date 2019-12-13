3.42 RUB
Creation of common data base of vaccinated citizens discussed in Union State
A joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia was held in Moscow. The main topic was improvement of the system for quality control of medical care, creation of common data base of vaccinated people, production of Sputnik V vaccine, recognition of certificates. According to Belarusian Minister of Health, the production of Sputnik V vaccine will be fully localized in our country next year. In addition, they are negotiating the production of Russian vaccines at Belarusian enterprises. Also, the participants of the collegium discussed the recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Belarus and Russia.
The openness of borders in the conditions of the pandemic implies security and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, moreover that the vast majority of people in Belarus are vaccinated with Sputnik V.
During the panel discussion they also spoke about creating a common base of vaccinated citizens of Belarus and Russia within the framework of the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union. The first step in this direction has already been taken: this is the mutual recognition of "Travel without COVID-19" tests.
