Creation of common data base of vaccinated citizens discussed in Union State

A joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia was held in Moscow. The main topic was improvement of the system for quality control of medical care, creation of common data base of vaccinated people, production of Sputnik V vaccine, recognition of certificates. According to Belarusian Minister of Health, the production of Sputnik V vaccine will be fully localized in our country next year. In addition, they are negotiating the production of Russian vaccines at Belarusian enterprises. Also, the participants of the collegium discussed the recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Belarus and Russia.