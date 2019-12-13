254 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals of Belarus

A progressive increase in cases of COVID-19 is recorded by the Ministry of Health. Contacts of the first and second levels are identified. Patients with moderate pneumonia are being tested to fully identify possible cases. 9 299 people are under medical supervision as contacts of the first and second levels. 1943 people are located in the hospital. There are now 254 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus in mild or moderate conditions. 11 people need a ventilator support. 46 patients recovered and were discharged from medical facilities. 4 deaths of age-related patients with the presence of numerous chronic diseases were recorded.