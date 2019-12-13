EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Competition "Student of 2020" held in Minsk

The best will receive the title "Student 2020" of Minsk. Traditionally, the winner in the "Online Student of the Year" nomination will also be determined. Four people will compete for the high title at the republican stage of the competition.

