Events to mark anniversary of destruction of Minsk ghetto held in Minsk
Today the sad date is remembered in Minsk: 75 years ago the Minsk ghetto was destroyed. Memorable events are held in the capital. An appeal to compatriots and foreign guests was sent by the President of Belarus.
"On this memorial day, we remember all the known ghettos and all the victims of Nazism. We grieve for the dead and share the grief of those who survived but lost loved ones. We are grateful to the people of Belarus who, risking their own lives, saved the ghetto prisoners, for which they were awarded the high title Righteous people of the World. Our land, where every third inhabitant died, is soaked with the tears of innocent people, but it gave new sprouts. It has raised a generation that remembers the lessons of history and protects peace. But the planet is again sinking into the thick of religious, ethnic and political conflicts. We will not get tired of repeating to anyone who has forgotten today, or, fortunately, has not experienced the grief of war: the only thing we have to fight for is human life. This is the only thing that matters on Earth," the President’s address says.
The program of memorial days opened today with a requiem meeting at the Pit memorial complex. More than a thousand people, representatives of 36 countries, came here to honor the memory of one hundred thousand Jews. After a minute of silence and official addresses in the name of peace and goodness, people laid flowers, wreaths and stones as a symbol of eternity to the obelisk of the memorial.
In these minutes, a round table is being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in memory of the Minsk ghetto destroyed 75 years ago. The event will continue with a memorial evening at the Belarusian State Philharmonic and a reception in honor of the prisoners and the Righteous people of the World.
