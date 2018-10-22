Events to mark anniversary of destruction of Minsk ghetto held in Minsk

"On this memorial day, we remember all the known ghettos and all the victims of Nazism. We grieve for the dead and share the grief of those who survived but lost loved ones. We are grateful to the people of Belarus who, risking their own lives, saved the ghetto prisoners, for which they were awarded the high title Righteous people of the World. Our land, where every third inhabitant died, is soaked with the tears of innocent people, but it gave new sprouts. It has raised a generation that remembers the lessons of history and protects peace. But the planet is again sinking into the thick of religious, ethnic and political conflicts. We will not get tired of repeating to anyone who has forgotten today, or, fortunately, has not experienced the grief of war: the only thing we have to fight for is human life. This is the only thing that matters on Earth," the President’s address says.