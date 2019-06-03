3.39 RUB
Tournament of robots held in Minsk
Robots play soccer, overcome obstacles and paint real pictures! A tournament of robots was held in the capital. Its participants were more than a thousand young engineers from all over the country, as well as from Russia, Kazakhstan and the Baltic countries. Intelligent machines demonstrated the possibilities of virtual vision, super-high-speed information processing and speech synthesis.
The tournament of robots was held for the seventh time. In addition to participating in the competition young participants were able to visit exhibitions and listen to lectures of representatives of the technical departments of the capital's universities.
