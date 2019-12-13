Forum of scientific youth "The Way to Science" held in Minsk

The task of the scientific community today is to raise the efficiency and initiative of young scientists in the development of new technologies. More than 300 representatives of scientific organizations of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus, universities, undergraduates, graduate students and schoolchildren were brought together for an intensive course of lectures by the leading scientists. The forum of scientific youth "The Way to Science" was held in the capital. Young researchers presented about 70 developments and technologies at the exhibition. Many projects were demonstrated for the first time. Some of them have already been put into production or testing and showed their effectiveness. The young biologists presented a collection of insects, including specimens of both indigenous and world fauna of butterflies.