Mass vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Minsk. Patients can choose between Russian and Chinese vaccines

Today, mass vaccination against COVID-19 has started in the Belarusian capital. Not only risk groups are vaccinated, but even those who have previously signed up through clinics. The vaccination in Belarus is voluntary and free.



Patients have a choice between two vaccines - the Russian and Chinese ones. A person decides which one to be vaccinated with. Both drugs have passed quality control and have proven to be good. The main thing, doctors say, is that there are no contraindications to the vaccines. However, before receiving a dose, the patient is examined by a doctor.



After administering the vaccine, patients spend another half an hour in the medical facility under medical supervision. The first dose will certainly be followed by the second one three weeks later.



After the second stage of vaccination, patients are given a certificate, specifying the name of the vaccine and the time of vaccination. 34 Minsk outpatient clinics have about 2,000 Minsk citizens waiting in line for the anti-COVID vaccination.



At least 17,000 patients have been vaccinated in the capital. According to medical forecasts, about 1 million citizens will be vaccinated by the end of May. This will also contribute to industrial production of Sputnik V at Belmedpreparaty. 500,000 doses of the vaccine a month will be produced there.



