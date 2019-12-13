EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk authorities intensify sanitary treatment of trains and railway stations

The sanitary treatment of trains and the railway station was intensified In the capital. These are door handles, escalator handrails, buttons in elevator cabins, and buttons in self-service terminals. Dispensers with desiccants are available at all entrances to the station buildings. It should be noted that dispensers with desiccants are available at all entrances to the station, and the station workers change personal protective equipment every two hours.

