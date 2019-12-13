Winners of competition "100 ideas for Belarus" chosen in Minsk

Technologies of the future. The winners of the national youth contest "100 ideas for Belarus" have been chosen in the capital. The contestants from all over the country presented developments in the field of medicine, industry, IT, energy and national security. A total of 1200 applications were submitted for participation in the jubilee competition (the project is held for the tenth time). The children went through qualifying rounds. In the final, the project defense lasted exactly 5 minutes. Three minutes was given to present the idea to experts, and 2 minutes to answer the jury questions.



Winners were defined in 10 nominations in two age categories. These are pupils, as well as students and working youth. The most promising projects will receive a monetary reward for the development of business plans.



