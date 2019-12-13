PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Meeting of All-Belarusian People's Assembly delegates held in Grodno with representatives of government and Presidential Administration

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All