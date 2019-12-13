Atlant brings together eight hundred students from all over the country

The plant implements the international labor project "Atlant 2020". It's profitable for the company: the summer demand in refrigerators is much higher. Each student is trained by an experienced tutor during the week and then takes a practical exam. Only after that beginners start to work at full capacity. In any case, the company is responsible forthe quality of products.

Student teams are working all over the country. This summer, thousands of students from all over Belarus have a hot work period.



