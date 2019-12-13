Svetlogorsk to be connected to capital by trains

After the commemorative events, the President was waited in Svetlogorsk. There is a significant event in the city today - it will be connected to the capital by trains! To be precise, the route is Svetlogorsk - Zhlobin - Minsk. This is the next stage of the railway electrification investment project implementation. Today, they did not miss the opportunity to talk to the President in person near the railway station. The comfort of movement was appreciated by the President personally.



The topic of support for pensioners has also been touched upon. Deputy Prime Minister voiced the request of elderly people to extend the grace period. The President supported the idea: preferential tariffs will be valid till the end of October! The transport component is important for traffic development in general. And here the shoulder should be given by the national industry, providing trains of domestic production.



The length of the Belarusian railroads is over 5 thousand km. A fifth of them have been electrified. Further development depends on electricity tariffs. It is expected that the launch of the BelAES will open new prospects.



