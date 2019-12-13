Tribute to victims of Great Patriotic War paid in Holy Spirit Cathedral

The memory of those who suffered genocide in the Great Patriotic War, was honored this morning in the main Orthodox Church of the country - the Holy Spirit Cathedral. The liturgy was headed by Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus Veniamin. Parishioners and clergy united in prayer for those who gave their lives in the first minutes of the war and innocently became victims of fascism. Morning prayers were heard in all Orthodox and Catholic churches, synagogues and mosques in Belarus.



At 12:05, immediately after the national moments of silence, all churches in Belarus will ring the bells in memory of those killed in the war.



