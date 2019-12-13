Customs of Belarus explain procedure for sending goods for personal use

Minsk regional customs has clarified the order of movement of goods for personal use in international mail, BelTA informs.

The concept of "international mail" means the parcels and letters, which are the objects of postal exchange in accordance with the acts of the Universal Postal Union, accompanied by the documents stipulated by the UPU acts, sent outside the customs territory of the EAEU, or arrive in the EAEU, or transiting through the customs territory of the union.

"Goods transported across the customs border of the EAEU are subject to customs control. The sender can act as a declarant of goods sent in parcels. Recipients can act as declarants of goods for personal use using the passenger customs declaration. The value of such goods is declared in the documents and the cost of their transportation and insurance is not included," noted the customs. However, the Customs Code of the EAEU defines cases in which the customs authority has the right to determine the value of goods for personal use on its own on the basis of information on the price of similar goods.

Such goods are imported on the customs territory of EAEU in Belarus without payment of customs duties, taxes as follows: before October 1, 2023, if the cost of such goods doesn't exceed the equivalent of 1 thousand Euros, and (or) the weight doesn't exceed 31 kg; from October 1, 2023, if the cost of such goods doesn't exceed the equivalent of 200 Euros, and (or) the weight doesn't exceed 31 kg.