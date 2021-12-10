3.77 BYN
Psychologists from Grodno visit TLC together with UNICEF representatives
Their dream is to meet the new day in the territory of the European Union, but there is no assistance or at least no interest in solving the situation on the other side of the border.
The Belarusians continue to help the refugees, who have been waiting for a humanitarian corridor for two months. Today, psychologists from Grodno, together with representatives of UNICEF, visited the transport and logistics center.
They assess the psycho-emotional state of the children, as well as their educational needs.