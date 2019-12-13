PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Stationary medical station for refugees opens at logistics center

The latest news from the Belarusian-Polish border. On November 30, a stationary medical point started working in the transport and logistics center, under the roof of which the refugees are placed. It has everything necessary for emergency aid to foreigners, including a cardiograph. 140 people with various complaints have appealed to doctors on duty at the border in the last 24 hours alone. Six of them were hospitalized. One pregnant woman also needed help:there was a threat of miscarriage.

Refugees continue to receive humanitarian aid from the Belarusian side: food and warm clothes.

