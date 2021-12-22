Mobile educational facilities installed in border refugees shelter at TLC

The TLC Border Crisis Center has begun installing mobile educational stations. Keeping kids busy and structuring their day is the main task. The Belarusian authorities and UNICEF have initiated the construction of such classrooms. The mobile centers will also be equipped with Internet connection, so that the kids had access to the programs they studied before. The teachers will be chosen from among the Belarusian teachers as well as from among refugees. Today, there are about 100 children in the TLC.

UNICEF representatives have been working in the TLC since morning. They are questioning women with regard to their physical condition. A delegation of the International Organization for Migration is expected to arrive today.