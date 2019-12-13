Less than 800 refugees remain in TLC, including more than 200 little children

People continue to stay in the refugee camp at the European border. As of today, there are less than 800 refugees there including 200 little children. The Belarusian side provides all the necessary assistance and even offers people to stay with us, but they all want to go to the European Union. Many of them have relatives in Germany. People, driven to despair, are already ready to move to the border again. They are indignant at the attitude of the European Union.