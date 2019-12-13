3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Volunteers organize real circus performance for kids in refugees shelter at TLC
There are still about a thousand refugees in a difficult life situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Belarusians do everything to support them, especially in such an unfamiliar cold.
Hot food, water, medical aid, a field bath have been provided. Special attention is paid to children, there are more than a hundred of them in the camp. Today, volunteers organized a real circus show for the kids. Clowns and animators held competitions and handed out gifts.
The temperature tonight will drop to minus 15 degrees, so people are given extra blankets and plaids. Forced air heaters are ready to be delivered to the camp in case of need.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All