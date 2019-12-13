Volunteers organize real circus performance for kids in refugees shelter at TLC

There are still about a thousand refugees in a difficult life situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Belarusians do everything to support them, especially in such an unfamiliar cold.

Hot food, water, medical aid, a field bath have been provided. Special attention is paid to children, there are more than a hundred of them in the camp. Today, volunteers organized a real circus show for the kids. Clowns and animators held competitions and handed out gifts.