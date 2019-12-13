19 new MAZ buses from anti-sanction line arrive in Togliatti

Belarusian MAZ buses account for a significant share of the local fleet of electric buses in Togliatti. As part of the new batch, 19 new buses from the anti-sanction lineup have arrived. But the needs of the city are much greater.

According to Nikolai Renets, the head of the urban district of Togliatti, this is not the last batch. "There is already a decision that we will have an opportunity to purchase 50 new buses in addition to these 19 ones at the expense of the Government of Samara region. Such decision has already been made by the governor", he noted.

By the way, MAZ buses have been working in Togliatti for almost 20 years. Some models from the first batch are still in circulation. But of course, the producer has made a great step forward for these years.

Vladimir Dormash, Deputy Commercial Director, Head of Sales of passenger vehicles of MAZ JSC - BELAVTOMAZ holding managing company, said that the buses are equipped with video cameras, interior and exterior validation systems, GPS navigation systems.