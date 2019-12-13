3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Gomel, Mogilev and Brest regions leading in top three in early vote activity
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All