More than two thousand people to be involved in Flame of Peace greeting in Minsk
The Flame of Peace is getting closer and closer to Minsk. This week, the torchbearers carried the flaming symbol of the Second European Games, lit in Rome, across the entire Minsk Region. The fire visited the potash mines of Soligorsk, in the workshops of Belaz, Nesvizh Castle .
And tomorrow evening we will meet the Flame in the capital. On this occasion, a solemn ceremony of meeting the torch relay will be held on the State Flag Square. The ceremony will involve more than two thousand people. These are dance and vocal groups from different cities, top Belarusian performers.
The relay race will end on June 21 at Dinamo Olympic Stadium.
