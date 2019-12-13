More than 200 HTP residents participate in digitization of Belarusian enterprises

The transformation of Belarusian industry and efficient production were discussed today in High-Tech Park. More than 200 HTP residents participate in the digitalization of Belarusian enterprises today. The transition to Industry 4:0 is a step towards greater productivity, elimination of errors related to the human factor, fewer injuries, the opening of new markets and the increase in salaries. A robotic system is a complex that consists of radar and ultrasonic sensors, laser scanners. No one could predict that BelAZ machine would be not only strong but smart. It works without a pilot, receives tasks and information about the state of the machine remotely via a GSM signal. Experts say that if all systems were manually developed, it would take 5 years. BelAZ was successfully tested in Russian quarries. It completed the tasks, showing its effectiveness in the most difficult conditions. The smart factory knows when, how much and what details it will need. It forms an order on its own and sends it to the address in a timely manner. The Minister of Industry noted that IT companies are reluctant to work with state-owned enterprises because they do not pay on time. He reassured there is nothing to fear, the main thing is a clear task and the leader’s interest in the automating processes. The Ministry of Industry will help. The agency has registered on the basis of the HTP an organization that must implement the latest technical developments together with eminent foreign partners in our enterprises and develops constant and effective work with HTP at the same time. This work will be tested at BelOMO and the Motor Plant. Ministry of Industry will create a test site for other enterprises to adopt Industry 4:0 approach much faster.