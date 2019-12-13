PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

CEC announces names of deputies of House of Representatives of eighth convocation

The CEC has announced the names of candidates who, according to preliminary data, have been elected to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All