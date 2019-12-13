3.41 RUB
Military forces of 11 countries to participate in exercise "Vostok-2022"
More than 250 Belarusian military will participate in strategic command and staff exercise "Vostok 2022," which will start on September 1. The Russian Defense Ministry has disclosed the details. All in all more than 50 thousand military men from the SCO and CSTO countries will take part in the exercise. More than 5 thousand pieces of weapons and military hardware will also be involved, including 140 drones and 60 warships and other military vessels. The exercises will take place at seven training ranges of the Eastern Military District of Russia, as well as in the water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.
“The exercises are aimed at improving the skills of commanders and headquarters in managing inter-service and coalition force groups when repelling aggression in the Eastern direction, increasing compatibility and the level of interaction during joint tasks of coalition force groups in preserving peace, protecting interests and ensuring military security of states in the eastern region. The exercise is not directed against any particular state or military alliance. They are purely defensive in nature. The exercise will last for seven days. Apart from Belarus and Russia, the military of 11 other countries will take part in the exercise.”
