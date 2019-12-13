Military forces of 11 countries to participate in exercise "Vostok-2022"

More than 250 Belarusian military will participate in strategic command and staff exercise "Vostok 2022," which will start on September 1. The Russian Defense Ministry has disclosed the details. All in all more than 50 thousand military men from the SCO and CSTO countries will take part in the exercise. More than 5 thousand pieces of weapons and military hardware will also be involved, including 140 drones and 60 warships and other military vessels. The exercises will take place at seven training ranges of the Eastern Military District of Russia, as well as in the water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.