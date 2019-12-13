Ukraine have long ago passed to the stage of glorification of Nazis - Russian political scientist

If in Canada a process of whitewashing Nazis is just in progress, while Ukraine has long since moved to the stage of glorification of Nazis and demonization of those against whom these Nazis fought. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist and historian Vladimir Kornilov.

"In fact, now, when there was a scandal in the Canadian Parliament, associated with the glorification of the Ukrainian SS, they found a scapegoat - the Speaker of Parliament, although I look at those who attacked Trudeau, and I wonder if all those who jumped up and applauded, did not think that if this, let me say, the gentleman fought against the Russians in World War II, on whose side he could fight. No one had any questions," Vladimir Kornilov said.

The political scientist said that at the same time, when they apologize and find guilty, everybody justify Zelensky.

"They tell us that this scandal is being used by Russian propagandists to spread false narratives about Nazism in Ukraine," Vladimir Kornilov quoted Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.