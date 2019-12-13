3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukraine have long ago passed to the stage of glorification of Nazis - Russian political scientist
If in Canada a process of whitewashing Nazis is just in progress, while Ukraine has long since moved to the stage of glorification of Nazis and demonization of those against whom these Nazis fought. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist and historian Vladimir Kornilov.
"In fact, now, when there was a scandal in the Canadian Parliament, associated with the glorification of the Ukrainian SS, they found a scapegoat - the Speaker of Parliament, although I look at those who attacked Trudeau, and I wonder if all those who jumped up and applauded, did not think that if this, let me say, the gentleman fought against the Russians in World War II, on whose side he could fight. No one had any questions," Vladimir Kornilov said.
The political scientist said that at the same time, when they apologize and find guilty, everybody justify Zelensky.
"They tell us that this scandal is being used by Russian propagandists to spread false narratives about Nazism in Ukraine," Vladimir Kornilov quoted Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.
The historian specifically looked at the website of the city council of Berezhany in the Ternopil region of Ukraine, where this very Yaroslav Gunka, who was so applauded, is from. "So he's been an honorary citizen of the town there since 2004. For two decades he has been hanging on the honorary plaque and the website says: "Served in the Halychyna Division."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All