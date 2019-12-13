Amid external pressure, government focuses on supporting real sector - Golovchenko

In the conditions of unrelenting external pressure, the government of Belarus has focused on supporting the real sector of the economy and the citizens of the country. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during a meeting in the Oval Hall of the Government House with deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic to consider the draft laws "On the Republican Budget for 2024", "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus", BelTA reports.

"I won't speak at length about the conditions in which the economy is operating. They are well known. Taking into account the unrelenting external pressure, the government has focused its work on supporting the real sector of the economy and the citizens of the country," said Roman Golovchenko.

Thus, in the first 9 months of 2023, about 40 legal acts were adopted to support the machine-building, metallurgical and petrochemical complexes, light and woodworking industries. The interests on loans granted by banks to enterprises and organizations of the real sector were reimbursed at the expense of budget funds in the amount of BYR740 million.