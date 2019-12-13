3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Amid external pressure, government focuses on supporting real sector - Golovchenko
In the conditions of unrelenting external pressure, the government of Belarus has focused on supporting the real sector of the economy and the citizens of the country. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during a meeting in the Oval Hall of the Government House with deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic to consider the draft laws "On the Republican Budget for 2024", "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Belarus", BelTA reports.
"I won't speak at length about the conditions in which the economy is operating. They are well known. Taking into account the unrelenting external pressure, the government has focused its work on supporting the real sector of the economy and the citizens of the country," said Roman Golovchenko.
Thus, in the first 9 months of 2023, about 40 legal acts were adopted to support the machine-building, metallurgical and petrochemical complexes, light and woodworking industries. The interests on loans granted by banks to enterprises and organizations of the real sector were reimbursed at the expense of budget funds in the amount of BYR740 million.
Systemic support was provided to organizations of the agro-industrial complex. A total of BYR317 million was provided to agricultural organizations for the purchase of grain harvesters, land reclamation machinery, and milking equipment at the expense of budgetary sources and soft loans.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All