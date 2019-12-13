3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Restoration of Assumption Cathedral at Zhirovichi Monastery begins
Belarusians have careful attitude to memory, memorials, our heritage and spiritual values. The Assumption Cathedral of the Zhirovichi Monastery is the pearl of the monastery. The appearance of the cathedral still remembers the reign of Emperor Alexander II. It has not been renovated since 1988.
The state program to restore the entire monastery complex was adopted back in the 2000s. After the President’s visit in June 2021, the program of reconstruction of the monastery was renewed again, it was planned till 2025.
The cathedral, after large-scale reconstruction in the middle of the 19th century, experienced only two major repairs - in the interwar period and in 1988, when it was allowed to repair churches in the Soviet period, because they were going to celebrate the 1000th anniversary of Russia.
According to the state program for reconstruction of the Zhirovichi Monastery, the renovation began in the 2000s.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All