Restoration of Assumption Cathedral at Zhirovichi Monastery begins

Belarusians have careful attitude to memory, memorials, our heritage and spiritual values. The Assumption Cathedral of the Zhirovichi Monastery is the pearl of the monastery. The appearance of the cathedral still remembers the reign of Emperor Alexander II. It has not been renovated since 1988.



The state program to restore the entire monastery complex was adopted back in the 2000s. After the President’s visit in June 2021, the program of reconstruction of the monastery was renewed again, it was planned till 2025.



The cathedral, after large-scale reconstruction in the middle of the 19th century, experienced only two major repairs - in the interwar period and in 1988, when it was allowed to repair churches in the Soviet period, because they were going to celebrate the 1000th anniversary of Russia.



According to the state program for reconstruction of the Zhirovichi Monastery, the renovation began in the 2000s.



