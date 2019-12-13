3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
About 50 people vaccinated daily in Great Stone
The vaccination locations include not only hospitals, outpatient clinics, but also shopping centers, enterprises and even the Sino-Belarusian Industrial Park. About fifty people are vaccinated every day in Great Stone, mostly employees of the resident companies.
No special training for vaccination is required. In order to get a vaccination it is enough to have a passport. It is important that the patient was in good health. "Green certificate" can be obtained after a full anticoagulation course. And revaccination is provided not earlier than in six months.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All