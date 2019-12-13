About 50 people vaccinated daily in Great Stone

The vaccination locations include not only hospitals, outpatient clinics, but also shopping centers, enterprises and even the Sino-Belarusian Industrial Park. About fifty people are vaccinated every day in Great Stone, mostly employees of the resident companies.

No special training for vaccination is required. In order to get a vaccination it is enough to have a passport. It is important that the patient was in good health. "Green certificate" can be obtained after a full anticoagulation course. And revaccination is provided not earlier than in six months.