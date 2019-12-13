Polotsk Highway Interchange launched

Polotsk Highway Interchange was launched today, after 1.5 years of reconstruction. This is one of the largest road junctions in Vitebsk connecting the two parts of the city, and is also an extension of the republican roads leading to Polotsk and further to Russia and Latvia. It was a vital issue for the residents. Of course, for a year and a half, they had to suffer a lot. The builders worked almost around the clock, both at night and on weekends. There's four lanes of traffic now, even trams run. A test drive on one of these new transport arteries was held by the President. And, of course, by tradition, the head of state talked to builders and local residents. Improving road infrastructure in the country will be a priority.



They've been working at an accelerated pace since the dismantling. The difficulty is that under the interchange there are railway tracks. Dozens of passenger and freight trains pass during the day. The old structure had to be dismantled.



The length of the new interchange is over 400 meters. There are a lot of shopping facilities nearby. The surrounding area has also been transformed: lawns, flower beds.



Even in the current conditions Belarus not only did not close the borders, but, on the contrary, does everything to increase the transit attractiveness, because it is money.



The result of reconstruction of M6 highway Minsk - Grodno



Another important construction site is reconstruction of M6 highway. The result is a new, alternative East-West corridor. It's even faster to go to Warsaw through Grodno now than through Brest. And a beautiful Brest Western bypass is the biggest junction in the country. The grandiose interchange connected several international highways, unloaded the city from traffic jams, and made it cleaner and more convenient.



President about the construction of a ring road around Vitebsk: We have to do it, we'll find the money.



It is necessary to complete the construction of North-West ring road around Vitebsk. Then the transit from its streets will finally leave, and in general it will be possible to redistribute the intra-city flows.



Road infrastructure development in Belarus



In general, the Ministry of Transport is currently developing a state program "Roads of Belarus" for the next five years. The main thing is the development of the main transit routes.



A new highway and a school will appear in Vitebsk.



By the way, Vitebsk residents are waiting for the opening of another important transport facility - the modern highway. The new road will make it much more convenient to get from the outskirts to the center. Another gift for the residents of the young district will be the opening of a new school. There are over 1,000 students ready to be admitted. Two swimming pools, gyms, spacious - the school will become one of the most modern ones in the northern region of the country.



