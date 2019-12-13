PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Opening of international press center in Vitebsk

As for the coverage of the festival events, more than 7 dozens of mass media from different countries have already been accredited. Traditionally, on the day of the grand opening of the festival, the international press center began its work. It is here, where the meetings with the stars will take place. Nikolai Baskov is one of the first guests at the press center.

And right now the street art festival "At the seven winds" starts at "Slavianki Bazaar". Street musicians, dancers and masters of light show came to Vitebsk. The water surface of the Western Dvina River is among the locations this year. The guests will enjoy the bright performances on the pleasure boat.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All