3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Opening of international press center in Vitebsk
As for the coverage of the festival events, more than 7 dozens of mass media from different countries have already been accredited. Traditionally, on the day of the grand opening of the festival, the international press center began its work. It is here, where the meetings with the stars will take place. Nikolai Baskov is one of the first guests at the press center.
And right now the street art festival "At the seven winds" starts at "Slavianki Bazaar". Street musicians, dancers and masters of light show came to Vitebsk. The water surface of the Western Dvina River is among the locations this year. The guests will enjoy the bright performances on the pleasure boat.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All