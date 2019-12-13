3.42 RUB
Vitebsk educational institutions vaccinating students and pupils with Sputnik Light one-component vaccine
Active immunization of students and pupils with a single-component Sputnik Light vaccine is held in the north of Belarus. The vaccine is distributed in higher and secondary educational institutions. Vaccination campaign takes place in outpatient clinics, specialized points in shopping centers.
