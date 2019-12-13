PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Vitebsk educational institutions vaccinating students and pupils with Sputnik Light one-component vaccine

Active immunization of students and pupils with a single-component Sputnik Light vaccine is held in the north of Belarus. The vaccine is distributed in higher and secondary educational institutions. Vaccination campaign takes place in outpatient clinics, specialized points in shopping centers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All