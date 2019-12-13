PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
2,161 beds and 9 laboratories converted for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Vitebsk Region

The necessary measures have been taken in Belarus to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to provide patients with qualified assistance. Beds are re-profiled for treatment of the sick and the wards are equipped with oxygen points. The closest attention is paid to diagnostics. There are nine laboratories In the Vitebsk Region. One of them was opened in Braslav.

Vaccination continues in Belarus

Doctors say that the most reliable and easy way to prevent disease is vaccination. There is an opportunity to be vaccinated not only in polyclinics, but also at specialized points in shopping centers, physicians also visit enterprises.

