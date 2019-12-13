Coronavirus incidence rate in Vitebsk Region on decline

A decrease in the incidence rate has been recorded in Vitebsk Region. As reported Chairman of Vitebsk Region Executive Committee Nikolai Sherstnev, the number of hospitalizations has decreased in recent days.



Nikolai Sherstnev, Chairman of Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee:

While on some days till October 10 we had 200-300 and even 400 patients, then this week it was under 100: 30, 40, 50. On Monday morning, there were only 100 ill people. So we can already cautiously say that the virus probably begins to give up its position. This week and next week will be the decisive.



Among those hospitalized with Covid in Vitebsk Region, only 2-3% has been vaccinated. Only a few of them end up in the intensive care unit. They did not end up ventilated or dead.



