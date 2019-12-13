EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Armed Forces of Belarus start surprise inspection of response forces

The Armed Forces of Belarus have started a surprise inspection of the response forces, with military units and subunits trained in combat readiness, march to designated areas and perform training and combat tasks. The main objective is to test the readiness for rapid response to crisis situations both on the ground and in the air.

