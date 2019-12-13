3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Armed Forces of Belarus start surprise inspection of response forces
The Armed Forces of Belarus have started a surprise inspection of the response forces, with military units and subunits trained in combat readiness, march to designated areas and perform training and combat tasks. The main objective is to test the readiness for rapid response to crisis situations both on the ground and in the air.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All