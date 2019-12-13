3.42 RUB
Comprehensive inspection of combat readiness continues in Armed Forces of Belarus
The training and combat tasks at the range near Brest were solved by specialists of radioelectronic struggle. Their arsenal includes a modern functional mobile radio monitoring system. It is designed for automated study of the radio frequency spectrum, measurement of electromagnetic radiation parameters, as well as for finding radio electronic devices. Modern technology provides for maximum efficiency.
Radioelectronic struggle specialists regularly take part in the exercises to test all sorts of scenarios.
