Armed forces undergo personnel training

A comprehensive inspection of territorial defense units took place in Mogilev Region. The conscripts were called up from the reserve and military units were formed. As part of the training they resisted illegal armed formations and sabotage groups. The culmination of the examination was a command-staff exercise.

