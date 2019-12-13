Remains of 50 soldiers of Great Patriotic War reburied in Zaronovo

The remains of 50 Red Army soldiers have been reburied with military honors in the agro-town of Zaronovo, Vitebsk district. In August, searchers from Belarus and Russia worked at the site of battles of infantry divisions of the 11th Guards Army, the 43rd Army.



Young patriots, pupils of the Polotsk Cadet School and cadets of the Moscow school No. 760 named after Alexei Maresyev, helped out: with their efforts the remains of the heroes were raised. The names of the dead were not identified. Among the finds, there are fragments of clothes, personal belongings and ammunition.



Vladislav Pylnikov, cadet of the Polotsk Cadet School:



“Basically, we worked at artillery positions where there were howitzers and anti-tank guns. It was very touching, because you could see on the spot what was going on there, how fierce the battles were, what it cost people, how many died.”



