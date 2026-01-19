Vadim Gigin: New organization should strengthen peace, not create competitive environment

"It is important that this Board Peace not become some kind of alternative to the UN, as Belarus is among the countries that are friends of the UN Charter, that is, those that seek to restore the principles of international law and international justice. And here it is crucial that any new organization contribute to strengthening peace, rather than creating an unhealthy competitive environment. The composition of the Board of Peace and the participation of Russia and China are also important. Clearly, without such key players, no solution to significant problems is possible. Therefore, the success of this initiative, as well as the degree of Belarus' involvement in it, will depend entirely on these factors, as well as a host of other factors that will become apparent in the near future," Vadim Gigin, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library noted.