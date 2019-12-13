Vaccine against caries may appear in Belarus

Vaccine against dental caries is being developed in Belarus. This was reported to journalists by the principal of the Belarusian State Medical University Sergei Rubnikovich.

"This is a fairly new project, which we launched in the early days of January. This is the development of drugs or vaccine against dental caries. With our chemists, as well as the National Academy of Sciences, we are trying to create a drug, a vaccine that would prevent the multiplication of Streptococcus mutans," said Sergei Rubnikovich.