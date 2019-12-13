Minsk and Gomel Region lead in vaccination rates

5 million people are planning to be vaccinated in Belarus by December 15. To date, more than 3 496 000 people have received the first dose of the drug against Covid in the country. Over 2 765 000 of them have completed the full course of vaccination. Most of the Belarusians got vaccinated in Minsk and Gomel Region. As for the incidence of Covid in Belarus, there is a gradual decrease in the number of infected people. The number of those who have recovered is much higher than the number of cases.