Mass vaccination against coronavirus continues in Belarus

For example, in the capital it is possible to get a vaccination not only in health centers, but also at shopping malls, train stations and even in the subway. People in the central region of the country are also actively vaccinated. More than 137 thousand people were fully immunized. The outreach teams also work, if it is necessary to vaccinate, for example, the staff of the enterprise. There are 16 such teams at Zhodino Central District Hospital.