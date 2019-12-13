3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Mass vaccination against coronavirus continues in Belarus
For example, in the capital it is possible to get a vaccination not only in health centers, but also at shopping malls, train stations and even in the subway. People in the central region of the country are also actively vaccinated. More than 137 thousand people were fully immunized. The outreach teams also work, if it is necessary to vaccinate, for example, the staff of the enterprise. There are 16 such teams at Zhodino Central District Hospital.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All