3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vaccination in Belarus to be held from July 12 at Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology
About 700 000 Belarusians have already completed a full course of vaccination and have begun to receive certificates. Anti-vascular vaccinations are free in our country. Chinese drug and Russian Sputnik V are available to choose from. One can get vaccinated in outpatient clinics, enterprises. Vaccination points are also operating in markets and large shopping centers. In addition, a vaccination room will open on the basis of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology on Monday. It will work on weekdays from 2 to 7 pm and on weekends.
Citizens of 73 states will be able to come to our country without a visa and get vaccinated against COVID-19 on a paid basis from July 15.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All