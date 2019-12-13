Vaccination in Belarus to be held from July 12 at Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology

About 700 000 Belarusians have already completed a full course of vaccination and have begun to receive certificates. Anti-vascular vaccinations are free in our country. Chinese drug and Russian Sputnik V are available to choose from. One can get vaccinated in outpatient clinics, enterprises. Vaccination points are also operating in markets and large shopping centers. In addition, a vaccination room will open on the basis of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology on Monday. It will work on weekdays from 2 to 7 pm and on weekends.