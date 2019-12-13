Valentin Rybakov: No settlement of conflicts around the world is possible without dialog

Belarus is always in favor of peaceful resolution of any conflicts. But not all the key players in the world are ready for real action. An objective picture of what is happening at the United Nations (the structure, we remind, unites 193 states) was outlined in the project "Question Number 1" by the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN, Valentin Rybakov. In 2017, our country put forward the idea of launching a new Helsinki process (the initiative was called "Helsinki-2"). It is aimed at a large-scale dialog between the East and the West to overcome the existing contradictions. Now this issue has gained special urgency. Last year, our President again called on the world players, in whose hands, in fact, global security lies, to come to the negotiating table. They were dubbed "San Francisco-style" negotiations.