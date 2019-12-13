3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Valentin Rybakov: No settlement of conflicts around the world is possible without dialog
Now our country is in the epicenter of the geopolitical rift. Of course, the issue of security is acute for us.
Belarus is always in favor of peaceful resolution of any conflicts. But not all the key players in the world are ready for real action. An objective picture of what is happening at the United Nations (the structure, we remind, unites 193 states) was outlined in the project "Question Number 1" by the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN, Valentin Rybakov. In 2017, our country put forward the idea of launching a new Helsinki process (the initiative was called "Helsinki-2"). It is aimed at a large-scale dialog between the East and the West to overcome the existing contradictions. Now this issue has gained special urgency. Last year, our President again called on the world players, in whose hands, in fact, global security lies, to come to the negotiating table. They were dubbed "San Francisco-style" negotiations.
Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN:
“So far there is no substantive conversation on any details, on any logistics of organizing such an event, no talks, at least no public talks. I regret to say this. We do remind the UN Member States of this initiative of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to hold a wide-ranging event at every convenient and appropriate occasion.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All