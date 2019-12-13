3.40 RUB
Valentin Rybakov: UN pays very close attention to Belarus' activities
Valentin Rybakov, permanent representative of Belarus to the UN: "The UN includes 193 countries of the world. We should never forget that. Unfortunately, sometimes there are criticisms of the UN that are extremely unconstructive, without understanding that the decisions made by the General Assembly are the decisions of the member states, they are not the decisions of a bureaucratic structure. Thus, states vote in the General Assembly depending on their own national interests, national priorities. We should never forget that. We are very active, this is the purpose of our work in the UN. This is the work with member states," Rybakov shared.
In his opinion, the uniqueness of this universal platform is that it is the only one, there are no other such platforms.
But the events that are taking place in our region, the conflict in Ukraine - they largely dictate the agenda.
At the same time, Valentin Rybakov stressed that there are no favorites or dislikes in the UN, as this structure cannot determine them by itself, it is the opinions and positions of member states.
