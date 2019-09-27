PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Valery Kalinkovich: The court system in Belarus is balanced

The system of courts in Belarus is balanced, and the number of appeals only emphasizes the fact that our country has fully implemented the mechanism of human rights protection. This opinion was expressed the day before by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court. He noted that approximately 20 per cent of the total number of convictions were appealed or contested in the second instance courts.

