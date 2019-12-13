Varakulina: Belarus has significant export potential

Food security is under the control of the head of state. The main thing is to store the grown products as much as possible to meet the needs of trade and export in the off-season. The President stressed this during a talk with journalists in Khatyn.



This idea is supported by the expert community of the country. Despite the harsh sanctions policy, we are not only able to provide ourselves with everything necessary, but also sell it for export.



Maria Varakulina, dean of the faculty of Brest State University, candidate of economic sciences:



“Food security issues have always been at the top of the agenda at all levels of government in our country. We see the results! Our agrarians threshed more than 11 million tons of grain in 2022. This is a very good harvest. Moreover, we have significant export potential. According to preliminary estimates, the exports in Belarus in 2022 will exceed $1 billion. Experts forecast that we will reach the level of $8 billion: this is a high indicator for our country. The situation is difficult, the sanctions policy against us is a challenge. But, as the head of state said, this is also a time of opportunity.”



