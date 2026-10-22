Varankov: Causes of Protests in Europe Are Internal and Not Inspired from Outside

According to Belarusian Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Ruslan Varankov, the causes of the current protests in Europe are internal and are not inspired from outside, BelTA reports.

“Let us look at the situation from the outside. Laws on mass events exist everywhere — the question is how they are applied and assessed. When bans, curfews are introduced in Europe and protests are harshly dispersed, this is called exclusively an internal matter and a necessary measure. It is enough to look at the map: in France — the death of a demonstrator and injuries to teenagers; in Italy — criminal liability for participation in an unauthorized assembly and detentions of teenagers; in Spain — tear gas and rubber bullets; in Portugal — the dispersal of tent camps and arrests. All of this is presented as an internal matter,” Ruslan Varankov noted.

He continued: “But as soon as similar instruments are applied in other states, the rhetoric instantly changes to the opposite. The causes of the current protests — the cost of living, the housing issue, underfunding of social services — are quite substantial; they come from within and are not inspired from outside.”

“A skew is visible in budget policy: military expenditures are growing faster than investments in the social sphere, and references to a mythical threat from the East no longer convince society. European capitals present themselves as the standard of democracy. All the more interesting it will be to see how they approach the settlement of these situations in accordance with the law and their own standards, including the investigation of every fact,” Ruslan Varankov stressed.